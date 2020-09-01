1/1
Annie (Johanna) ASSINCK
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Annie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Was an angel on Earth and now she is an angel in Heaven. She passed peacefully at the age of 93 in her sleep on August 28, 2020. Mom was born on August 9, 1927 in Holland. In her early twenties, she bravely left her parents and 15 siblings to join her love, Ted and venture to a new life in Canada. They had seven children, in which she devoted her entire life to. She still had time to take care of George Geelink, who lived with our family for almost 50 years. She left a lasting impression on every person she come in contact with, known for her beautiful smile and kind heart. Her legacy includes: Mike (predeceased) (Lynne), Nancy Markle (Jim), Julie Tieman (Peter), Judy MacTavish, Ted Jr. (Kim), Ron (Deb), Shirley McArthur (Wayne). She was always very proud of her beautiful 18 Grandchildren and 13 Great-Grandchildren. Mom has now gone to be with her husband Ted, son Mike and Grandson Ben. We are sure she will take care of them as well. Heaven just became a better place. Our family is having a private service due to the restrictions at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, Uxbridge. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Low & Low Funeral Home 23 Main Street South, Box 388, Uxbridge L9P 1M8 (905-852-3073). Our family wishes to thank Port Perry Place for the loving care that they gave our Mom. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity of your choice. Online condolences can be made at www.lowandlow.ca.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Low & Low Funeral Directors
23 Main St. S.
Uxbridge, ON L9P 1M8
(905) 852-3073
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Low & Low Funeral Directors

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 31, 2020
Wonderful person! Always thought the best about everyone and everything. Looked after everyone! A true blessing. I am glad that she was part of my life.
With Love Donald Assinck. Debra and Family
Donald Assinck
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved