Annina (Siciliano) NORMANTINO
January 1936 - December 2020 We are saddened to announce the passing of our mother, Annina Normantino on December 2, 2020. She was a wife to Damio Normantino; mother to Guglielmo Normantino, Ada and Alex Muccillo, Maria Normantino and late David Francis, Mac and Nelson Albacete, Ercole Normantino and former Angela Normantino, the late Fabrizio, Fabrizio and Ellen Normantino; grandmother to Cristina and Pons Phothirath, Marina Muccillo, Annina Normantino, Samantha Albacete, Erik Normantino and Natasha Johnson, and Summer Normantino; great-grandmother to Adyn and Layla Phothirath. Annina was also a daughter, sister, aunt, cousin and friend to many. Coming from an Italian family, you know there is going to be many of us. She led a very full life and had her share of struggles. Imagine uprooting your family (5 children from ages of 8 to 2) and moving from Italy to come to Canada to experience a better life. Mom was always a caring woman, always ready to feed an army at the drop of a hat. Many people will remember the many meals shared at the "farm". There was always room for another chair to be drawn to the table. It was a simpler life with great memories - one that we will carry with us always... We wish to express our sincere thanks to the staff at Extendicare Oshawa for lovingly taking care of our mother and to Lakeridge Health Oshawa.

Published in Durham Region News on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Accettone Funeral Home Ltd.
384 Finley Avenue
Ajax, ON L1S 2E3
(905) 428-9090
