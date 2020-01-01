|
It was with great love and sadness that we announce the passing of Tony Tzouhas. After a brief but courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by his family, he found the peace he was looking for in his 57th year. Beloved son of Mary and Theodore Tzouhas, brother of Argy (Elise Box), loving uncle of his niece Jordan and his devoted partner, Andrea Sen Gupta. He loved and was loved by his many cousins, aunts and uncles as well as his godchildren Mitchel and Seth, not to mention his family of friends, all of whom will miss him in their own significant way. Visitation was held at OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King Street West (905-721-1234) on Monday, December 23rd from 2 - 4 and 7 - 9 p.m. Prayers Monday at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Service was held at EVANGELISMOS TIS THEOTOKOU SAINTS NECTARIOS AND GERASIMOS GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH (399 Farewell St., Oshawa) on Tuesday, December 24th at 11:00 a.m. Interment to followed at Thornton Cemetery. Memorial donations will be gratefully accepted to or . Online condolences may be made at www.oshawafuneralhome.com