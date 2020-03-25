Home

Antonio "Toni" BRUNI

It is with profound sadness that the family announces the passing of Antonio "Toni" Bruni at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on Monday, March 23rd, 2020 in his 89th year. Beloved wife to Saletta for 62 years. Loving father to Maria (Emilio), Rosellina and Pino (Nancy). Cherished Nonno to Ava Rose. Survived by his siblings Emilia (Umberto) and Peppino (Sherrie). Predeceased by his sister Rosa and his brothers Franesco, Ferdinado, Domenico, Franco and Benito. He will be greatly missed by all his nieces, nephews, family and friends. A private family service will be held at OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King Street West (905-721-1234). Entombment in the Mausoleum at Resurrection Cemetery. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations to the Canadian Diabetes Association would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.oshawafuneralhome.com
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 25, 2020
