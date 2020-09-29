1/1
Archie Harvey BRUCE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Archie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Archie Harvey Bruce Jr (1945-2020) on March 17, 2020 at the Bowmanville Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Archie will be missed by his loving wife of 56 years Noreen Bruce, his daughter Kelly McMaster (Robert), his grandsons, Nicholas, Alexander (Melissa) and Geoffrey Williams (Alysha) and his step-grandchildren, Christopher, Jessica and Nicholas McMaster. He is predeceased by his loving parents Beryl and Archie Bruce, his sister Mary Melnick and his adored son Christopher Bruce. Archie was a retiree from GM after 45 years of service and during his retirement enjoyed his many hours golfing in the retiree golf league. Archie was active in the activities he enjoyed, golf, bowling, cards, teasing everyone around him up until his last year of life when his COPD became too much for him to enjoy his activities. Due to the restrictions of COVID during his passing a small private celebration of life was held in his honor in August.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on Sep. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved