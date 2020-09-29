It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Archie Harvey Bruce Jr (1945-2020) on March 17, 2020 at the Bowmanville Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Archie will be missed by his loving wife of 56 years Noreen Bruce, his daughter Kelly McMaster (Robert), his grandsons, Nicholas, Alexander (Melissa) and Geoffrey Williams (Alysha) and his step-grandchildren, Christopher, Jessica and Nicholas McMaster. He is predeceased by his loving parents Beryl and Archie Bruce, his sister Mary Melnick and his adored son Christopher Bruce. Archie was a retiree from GM after 45 years of service and during his retirement enjoyed his many hours golfing in the retiree golf league. Archie was active in the activities he enjoyed, golf, bowling, cards, teasing everyone around him up until his last year of life when his COPD became too much for him to enjoy his activities. Due to the restrictions of COVID during his passing a small private celebration of life was held in his honor in August.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store