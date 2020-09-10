It is with great sadness the family of Dr. Arden McLaren announce his passing on the evening of September 1, 2020 at the Milton District Hospital. Dr. Arden McLaren of Milton and formerly of Newmarket and Unionville at the age of 74 years. Dr. McLaren practiced dentistry in Richmond Hill, Ontario until the recent loss of his beloved wife and work partner Rhonda Lynn McLaren (November 2019). Incredibly loving father of John (Laurie) McLaren of Milton, Ontario and Michael (Sarah) McLaren of Victoria, British Columbia. Special and loving grandfather of Elle and Katie. Brother to Beverly (Peter) Mitchell and David (Mary) McLaren. Uncle to Cathy Mitchell, Lynsey (Ed) Sober, Sandy Mitchell (Tanya Draker), Laurie Mitchell (Matt Crossley) and Emily (Anton) Damiani. Predeceased by his parents Donald and Lola (nee Heath) McLaren and his nephew Andrew McLaren. Dr. McLaren will be fondly remembered by his many relatives, friends, colleagues and countless loyal patients. We love you with all our heart dad. A Private Family Farewell will take place. Arrangements entrusted to Peaceful Transition York (2-15236 Yonge Street, Aurora, Ontario) and condolences may be forwarded to the family through peacefultransition.ca