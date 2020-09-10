1/
Arden Heath McLAREN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arden's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness the family of Dr. Arden McLaren announce his passing on the evening of September 1, 2020 at the Milton District Hospital. Dr. Arden McLaren of Milton and formerly of Newmarket and Unionville at the age of 74 years. Dr. McLaren practiced dentistry in Richmond Hill, Ontario until the recent loss of his beloved wife and work partner Rhonda Lynn McLaren (November 2019). Incredibly loving father of John (Laurie) McLaren of Milton, Ontario and Michael (Sarah) McLaren of Victoria, British Columbia. Special and loving grandfather of Elle and Katie. Brother to Beverly (Peter) Mitchell and David (Mary) McLaren. Uncle to Cathy Mitchell, Lynsey (Ed) Sober, Sandy Mitchell (Tanya Draker), Laurie Mitchell (Matt Crossley) and Emily (Anton) Damiani. Predeceased by his parents Donald and Lola (nee Heath) McLaren and his nephew Andrew McLaren. Dr. McLaren will be fondly remembered by his many relatives, friends, colleagues and countless loyal patients. We love you with all our heart dad. A Private Family Farewell will take place. Arrangements entrusted to Peaceful Transition York (2-15236 Yonge Street, Aurora, Ontario) and condolences may be forwarded to the family through peacefultransition.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on Sep. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved