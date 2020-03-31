Home

Northcutt Elliott Funeral Home
53 Division St.
Bowmanville, ON L1C 2Z8
(905) 623-5668
Passed away at Lakeridge Health Bowmanville on Thursday March 25, 2020 at the age of 90 years. Beloved husband of Henriette. Dear brother of Anna Kogelman of Austria and predeceased by his brother Walter Bartl of Austria. He is survived by his nephew Walter and nieces Beate & Carmen, and great nephew Thomas & his wife Julia. Arnold will be sadly missed by his many friends. Special Thank You to the staff at Lakeridge Health Bowmanville for the exceptional care shown to Arnold. Due to the current precautions and limitations on social gatherings, a Celebration of Arnold's life will be held at a later date. Details will be announced once finalized. Arrangements entrusted to NORTHCUTT ELLIOTT FUNERAL HOME 53 Division St. N. Bowmanville. Memorial donations may be made to Bowmanville Hospital Foundation. Online condolences may be left at: www.northcuttelliott.com
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 31, 2020
