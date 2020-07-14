1/1
Arnold Williams
Peacefully, on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at his home, after a short illness, at age 91. Arnold Williams of Nestleton, beloved husband of Jean (nee Bowers) for 67 years. Loving father of Janice Williams of Calgary, Steven Williams and his wife Tammy Bentley of Maynooth, Dale Williams and his wife Dianne of Caesarea, Neil Williams and his wife Anne Marie of Blackstock, and the late Scott Williams. Loved by many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Dear brother of Phyllis and her husband Doug Fallis, and Ronald Williams (deceased) and his wife Betty of Oshawa. Will be remembered by his nieces and nephews. The family of Arnold Williams will receive friends at the WAGG FUNERAL HOME, 216 Queen Street in Port Perry (905-985-2171) on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 2 -4 and 7- 9 p.m. In accordance with the directives provided by the Bereavement Authority of Ontario please contact the funeral home to schedule your visitation appointment. Wearing of masks or face coverings, by everyone is mandatory. A private family service to celebrate his life will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020. A public Celebration of his life will be held once the COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. If desired, memorial donations may be made by cheque to the Blackstock/Nestleton United Church or the Nestleton Community Centre. Memories, Photos and condolences may be shared at www.waggfuneralhome.com

Published in Durham Region News on Jul. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wagg Funeral Home Ltd.
216 Queen Street
Port Perry, ON L9L 1B9
(905) 985-2171
