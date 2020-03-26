|
June 29, 1935 - March 7, 2020 Peacefully with family by his side. Beloved son of Mary Taylor Wilson and Arthur Wilson (deceased). He leaves behind wife and best friend Marg for almost 60 years. Cherished father of Karen (Don), devoted papa to Megan (Dave) and Evan, and loving brother of Joan (Tom) in Australia. Loving uncle to Linda and Cheryl. In keeping with Alan's wishes, cremation has taken place under the direction of Oshawa Funeral Home with a celebration of life at a later date. Donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation, Osteoporosis Canada or Diabetics Association. Online condolences may be made at www.oshawafuneralhome.com
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 26, 2020