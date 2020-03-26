Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur WILSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur Alan WILSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arthur Alan WILSON Obituary
June 29, 1935 - March 7, 2020 Peacefully with family by his side. Beloved son of Mary Taylor Wilson and Arthur Wilson (deceased). He leaves behind wife and best friend Marg for almost 60 years. Cherished father of Karen (Don), devoted papa to Megan (Dave) and Evan, and loving brother of Joan (Tom) in Australia. Loving uncle to Linda and Cheryl. In keeping with Alan's wishes, cremation has taken place under the direction of Oshawa Funeral Home with a celebration of life at a later date. Donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation, Osteoporosis Canada or Diabetics Association. Online condolences may be made at www.oshawafuneralhome.com
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arthur's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -