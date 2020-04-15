|
|
It is with profound sadness that we say good-bye to Fred who succumbed to COVID-19 while in a Long Term Care facility. "Beloved son of Annie and Frank (deceased), loving husband of Flora (deceased). He is survived by children Larry Burton (Marilyn) (Beamsville), Pam Dyson (Steve) (Guelph) and Lynn Mulroy (Sean) (Port Perry). Loving grandfather of Gregory Dyson, Elliott Burton (Amanda), Carrie-Anne Kinos and Yvonne Burton (Peter); Keegan Mulroy; great-grandfather of Andrew Prior, Emma Burton, Esme Kinos, Lilah Marowski and Flora Kinos. Fred was a favoured uncle of many in Ontario, Newfoundland and Alberta. Born in a fishing community of Hay Cove, Nfld., Fred spent his working life in Toronto where he worked as a truck driver for Shell. In retirement years, he and Flora spent winters in St. Petersburg, FL. He always felt the homing instinct to return to Newfoundland and did so often. Fred will be remembered for his love of life, family and sense of humour. In Fred's memory, a donation to your local food bank in this time of crisis will be appreciated. A family service will be held when restrictions are lifted.
Published in Durham Region News on Apr. 15, 2020