Arthur GAUTHIER

JUNE 28, 1949 - JUNE 21, 2020 Beloved husband of Jeannine. Much loved dad to Daniel Gauthier, Darlene Gauthier and Jennifer Gauthier. Cherished Pépere to Matthew, Logan, Kendra, Brent, Brandon and great Pépere to Rylin. Loved son of Emilienne & the late Emilien Gauthier. Dear brother of Laurent (Ghislaine) Gauthier and Julienne (Edwin) Kardashinski. His beautiful smile will never be forgotten by his family and many friends. The family would like to thank the staff at Sunnycrest Nursing Home for the exceptional care shown to Art during his time there and the unconditional support to his family. A Family Mass will be held at St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church, Bowmanville. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Whitby. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations may be made to The Alzheimer's Society. Arrangements entrusted to NORTHCUTT ELLIOTT FUNERAL HOME, 53 Division Street Bowmanville. Online condolences and donations may be made at: www.northcuttelliott.com
Published in Durham Region News on Jun. 26, 2020.