Arthur GAUTHIER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Arthur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JUNE 28, 1949 - JUNE 21, 2020 Beloved husband of Jeannine. Much loved dad to Daniel Gauthier, Darlene Gauthier and Jennifer Gauthier. Cherished Pépere to Matthew, Logan, Kendra, Brent, Brandon and great Pépere to Rylin. Loved son of Emilienne & the late Emilien Gauthier. Dear brother of Laurent (Ghislaine) Gauthier and Julienne (Edwin) Kardashinski. His beautiful smile will never be forgotten by his family and many friends. The family would like to thank the staff at Sunnycrest Nursing Home for the exceptional care shown to Art during his time there and the unconditional support to his family. A Family Mass will be held at St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church, Bowmanville. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Whitby. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations may be made to The Alzheimer's Society. Arrangements entrusted to NORTHCUTT ELLIOTT FUNERAL HOME, 53 Division Street Bowmanville. Online condolences and donations may be made at: www.northcuttelliott.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Northcutt Elliott Funeral Home
53 Division St.
Bowmanville, ON L1C 2Z8
(905) 623-5668
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved