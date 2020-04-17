|
It is with great sadness that the family of Arthur Joseph Deveaux announce his sudden passing on April 14, 2020, in his 86th year. Arthur was born in Point Cross, Cape Breton Island, Nova Scotia. Beloved husband of Sylvia (Pearson) for 52 years. Cherished father of children Lisa Coppins, Robert Deveaux (Tricia Harland), and Stephen Deveaux (Christy Cousineau). Proud grandfather of Emma, Julia, Austin, Ava, Freddy, Ella and James. Son of the late Joseph and Louise Deveaux. Fondly remembered by his loving siblings Levis (Blanche), Rita, Danny (Cassie) and Clarence (Linda). Predeceased by siblings Marie Anne (in infancy), Lionel, Wilfred, Yvonne, Hector, Alphonse, Yvon and Laurette. Arthur will be missed by the Pearson family, his many nieces and nephews and numerous friends. Arthur raised his family in Oshawa, Ontario. He made a wonderful life for his family, through a 35-year career at General Motors. His loyalty to GM continued through his lifelong commitment to owning GM cars. Arthur was one of the founding members of the St. Jude Council 6052 Knights of Columbus, where he was an active member for over 50 years. He was also a member of the Monsignor Bench Assembly 0878 4th degree. In 2012, he was awarded the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal, in recognition of his outstanding dedication to community service and charity. Arthur loved to be around his family and friends, and even as years went on, could be found sitting on the ground making a puzzle with his grandkids. Arthur livened any party that he attended with his stories, his laugh and his smile. Arthur was an expert card player and loved playing cribbage or euchre for hours on end. A private service will be held with immediate family. A larger gathering of family and friends will take place when such gatherings are permitted. Donations can be made to St. Michael's Hospital Foundation at www.stmichaelsfoundation.com or through McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E, Oshawa (905) 433-5558. In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic we encourage relatives and friends to express their sympathies and condolences online at makfuneralhome.com. Enjoy the kitchen party and step dancing in heaven Arthur, as you watch us from above.
Published in Durham Region News on Apr. 17, 2020