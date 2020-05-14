Arthur William JENNINGS
1942-03-14 - 2020-05-06
Loving Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great-Grandfather. Art was a loving and faithful husband for 59 years to his beautiful bride Joyce. Proud father of Kim (Randy), Karen, Kelly (Harry), Kristen (Jeff) and Bill (Nancy). Loving grandfather affectionately known as Pomp of Cheryl (Jeff), Brad (Jess), Mike (Sanam), Ryan, Chase (Sarah), Chad (Kathleen), Taila, Harrison, Hunter, Brooke, Leah and Erin. Great-Grandfather to Russell, Thomas, Ty, Sadie and Charlotte. Art worked for Oshawa PUC for over 25 years. A skilled mechanic, foreman and bus rodeo champion. He loved anything to do with cars and engines. He later became a model train enthusiast. He loved his backyard railroad and spent many hours building track, villages, trains and bridges. It was a great train ride Pomp and we're sad to see it end. Until we meet again. Love you always.

Published in Durham Region News on May 14, 2020.
