It is with sadness that we announce the passing, of Assunta, December 28, 2019 into the arms of Our Lord Jesus Christ.. Born August 11, 1921 in Limosano, Italy and arrived in Montreal, Canada 1956 to join her husband Arturo (predeceased) with her sons Antonio (Tony and Jan) and Paolo (predeceased). She lived in Oshawa and was lovingly cared for by Paul and his wife Lena (Pizzardi) for many years. "Carolina" worked in food services at Hillsdale Manor, Oshawa from 1968-1986. Many appreciated her wonderful marinara sauce and breaded sole! She was talented and dexterous at many things. Cherished Nonna to Danielle (her kids, Emma & Jack), Nicole (Geordie & son Hugo), Siomonn (Melanie & sons Tavio, Fabien & Alfeo). She was well attended and respected for these last few years by nurses and staff on Cullen Path, at Wynfield Long Term Care and Cardinal Nannies (especially Doug). During her long and interesting life, she survived many hardships, her faith never waivering and her rosary in hand. She attended Holy Cross Catholic Church for all of her life lived in Oshawa. Assunta was the centre of the Pulla family and their many friends and relatives. May she rest in peace. Visitation was held at the DeStefano Funeral Home, 1289 Keith Ross Drive, Oshawa (south side of Taunton Road, east of Thornton Road by the Oshawa Airport) 905-440-3595. On Thursday January 2nd from 6:00pm - 8:00pm. A Funeral Service was held at Holy Cross Catholic Church on Friday January 3rd at 10:30am. Entombment Resurrection Catholic Cemetery Whitby. IN LIEU OF FLOWERS a donation to Holy Cross Parish, Oshawa or the Kidney Foundation would be appreciated.