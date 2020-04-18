|
Born May 7,1930 in Farnham Royal, Buckinghamshire, England died peacefully on April 8, 2020 in Oshawa. Beloved husband of Margaret (McAuley) for 66 years. Much loved father of Margaret (Frank), Michael (Laura), Breigh (Barry), predeceased by son Stephen. Grandpa to Lyndsey, Lauren, Daisy, Molly, Romy, Charlie, Calum, Charlotte and Graham. Papa (great-grandad) to Meghan, Ainsley, Declan and Bruce. Aubrey served in the Royal Navy on minesweepers in the North and Mediterranean Seas before marrying Margaret and settling in Broxburn, Scotland where they raised their family. He worked with British Telecom for 25 years before emigrating to Canada in 1979. Prior to his retirement, Aubrey worked as a Court Services Officer with the Metropolitan Toronto Police. His quirky sense of humour, generous spirit and sparkling blue eyes will be missed by all who knew him. Sincere gratitude to all the staff at Wynfield LTC, for their exceptional care and compassion. Private graveside ceremony will take place on Saturday, April 11, 2020. Memorial donations to the War Amps or a would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences www.armstrongfh.ca
Published in Durham Region News on Apr. 18, 2020