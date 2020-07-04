Born January 1925, passed away peacefully at her home in Whitby on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, with her loving, and devoted husband of 28 1/2 years, Russell Albert Sargant by her side. She was in her 96th year. Audrey is predeceased by her first husband of 45 years, Edward Copperthwaite, her mother Emma (Kempthorn) Marsden of Bowmanville, (a homemaker) her father Wilford Marsden of Toronto (a railroad switchman) and her sister Shirley (Marsden) Wake (Donald E.) of Tillsonburg. She will be dearly missed by her husband Russell, her Son Edward (Ted) Copperthwaite (Ricarda) of Kingsville, her daughter Cheryl Lynn Irvine (Peter) of Whitby, her honorary daughter, Maureen (McNabb) Robinson of Peterborough, her grandchildren, Tiffany Houle(Dan) of Aurora, Kirsten Watson (Barry) of Waterloo, Taralynn Miller (Joe) of Kitchener, Michael Irvine of Ottawa, Stephen Irvine (Christa) of Courtice, great-grandchildren Dylan and Reanna Irvine of Courtice, Kailey and Graydon Houle of Aurora, Cody, Connor and Chase Miller of Kitchener and extended family and friends. The family would like to thank her dear friend, companion, and PSW Ellen Giacalone, as well as her PSW's Rose Miller and Victoria Griffin. We are forever indebted to these wonderful ladies who went above and way beyond their duties to tend to Audrey with great love, understanding, dignity and friendship. We are ever so grateful to you all. Due to Covid-19, a small private funeral and internment was conducted by Pastor Donovan Fraser of Whitby Christian, at Mount Lawn Funeral Home and Cemetery, 21 Garrard Rd., Whitby, L1N 3K4. In lieu of flowers, the family would greatly appreciate donations to a charity or cause of your choice, or support of your local food bank. Audrey was a great supporter of her son-in-law's Rotary Club, The Rotary Club of Whitby Sunrise, including the Whitby Sunrise "Claudio" Nick Sorichetti Charitable Foundation - cheques can be made payable to "Sunrise Foundation" and can be mailed directly to (Sunrise Foundation, 407 Ontario Street E, Whitby, L1N 6L8. Tax receipts will be issued.) Online condolences may be made at www.mountlawn.ca