Passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Lakeridge Health Oshawa at the age of 97. Beloved wife of Harry for 77 years. Loving mother of Colleen Skelton (John), Harry James (Kris) and the late Luanne Peleshok. Adoring Nana to Greg, Dayna, Sarah and Adam and great-Nana to Cassandra, Matthew and Blake. Dear sister to the late Jack Wilson and sister-in-law to Steve, Alex, Tony and Bill. Audrey will be fondly remembered by her large circle of dear friends, including friends from the Oshawa Golf Club and extended family. Audrey was also known as the hockey puck taffy lady at Halloween in her neighbourhood. Visitation will be held at Mount Lawn Funeral Home & Cemetery, 21 Garrard Road (north of Dundas Street East) on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Chapel service will be held at 11 a.m. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the or the Heart and Stroke Foundation.
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 2, 2020