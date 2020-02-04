Home

POWERED BY

Services
Low & Low Funeral Directors
23 Main St. S.
Uxbridge, ON L9P 1M8
(905) 852-3073
Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey Greig
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey Isabella Greig

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Audrey Isabella Greig Obituary
Passed away peacefully on February 1, 2020 in her 91st year, with family by her side. Beloved wife of the late John David Greig (2013). Loving mother of Donna Marie (Henry) Webster, Peter Willard (deceased) (Deanne DeGuerre, nee Smith), John Douglas (deceased) (Robin, nee Wackerly), Deborah Anne (Leonard) Dee, Robert Simpson (Laura, nee Timms) and Kimberley Jane (Michael) Kelland. Cherished grandmother of Ian (Jessica, nee Reid) Greig, Jeremy and Marlee Greig, Adam Dee and Janessa (nee Dee) (Jesse) McGuire, Marie (nee Greig) (Brandon) Fulton and Megan Greig (Bill Vardy), Beau Kelland (Tamika Jodrey) and Julien Kelland. Great-grandmother of Lila, William and Matthew Greig (Ian and Jessica), Merrick, Audrey and George McGuire (Janessa and Jesse), Benjamin and Elizabeth Fulton (Marie and Brandon). Audrey is resting at Low & Low Funeral Home, 23 Main Street South, Uxbridge (905-852-3073). Visitation and Service on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. until time of Service in the Chapel at 2:00 p.m. Following the service please join the family in a gathering time of love and friendship. Private family interment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Uxbridge Cottage Hospital. A special thank you to the Butternut Manor Retirement Home and Dr. Jennifer Wilson for their care of our mother. Online condolence may be made at www.lowandlow.ca
Published in Durham Region News on Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Audrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -