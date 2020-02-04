|
Passed away peacefully on February 1, 2020 in her 91st year, with family by her side. Beloved wife of the late John David Greig (2013). Loving mother of Donna Marie (Henry) Webster, Peter Willard (deceased) (Deanne DeGuerre, nee Smith), John Douglas (deceased) (Robin, nee Wackerly), Deborah Anne (Leonard) Dee, Robert Simpson (Laura, nee Timms) and Kimberley Jane (Michael) Kelland. Cherished grandmother of Ian (Jessica, nee Reid) Greig, Jeremy and Marlee Greig, Adam Dee and Janessa (nee Dee) (Jesse) McGuire, Marie (nee Greig) (Brandon) Fulton and Megan Greig (Bill Vardy), Beau Kelland (Tamika Jodrey) and Julien Kelland. Great-grandmother of Lila, William and Matthew Greig (Ian and Jessica), Merrick, Audrey and George McGuire (Janessa and Jesse), Benjamin and Elizabeth Fulton (Marie and Brandon). Audrey is resting at Low & Low Funeral Home, 23 Main Street South, Uxbridge (905-852-3073). Visitation and Service on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. until time of Service in the Chapel at 2:00 p.m. Following the service please join the family in a gathering time of love and friendship. Private family interment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Uxbridge Cottage Hospital. A special thank you to the Butternut Manor Retirement Home and Dr. Jennifer Wilson for their care of our mother. Online condolence may be made at www.lowandlow.ca
Published in Durham Region News on Feb. 4, 2020