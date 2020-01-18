|
|
Passed away at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the age of 88. Loving wife of Rees Williams of Oshawa and predeceased by her first husband Albert (Ab) James (1991) and her brother Kenneth Cooke and sister-in-law Lorna. Survived by her nieces Sandra (Alan) Ness and Donna Vance and goddaughter Julie Barton (David). Private family visitation and service will be held at Barnes Memorial Funeral Home, 5295 Thickson Rd. N. Whitby on Monday, January 20th. Audrey will be laid to rest at Union Cemetery, Oshawa. In memory of Audrey, donations to First Baptist Church (812 Hortop St., Oshawa) would be appreciated. Messages of condolence and shared memories can be left for the family by visiting barnesmemorialfuneralhome.com
Published in Durham Region News on Jan. 18, 2020