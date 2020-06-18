Passed away in her 96th year with her daughter by her side at St. Joseph's Villa in Dundas, Ontario. Loving wife of the late George Clifford Taylor (1913-2002). Beloved mother of Elizabeth Brooke Hutchings (Bill), and Richard [Rob] Firth Taylor (Marti). Doting grandmother to Danielle Hutchings and Ross Hutchings. Audrey grew up in Oshawa, Ontario, and moved to Milton, Ontario with her husband and young children, where she continued to live until sidelined by a fall in early 2019. In her younger years she enjoyed oil painting. She was well read and loved to travel, obtaining a job at Northern Electric (later Northern Telecom) to finance her first trip abroad in 1967. As her interests broadened, she became an avid astrologer, and until she could no longer read the fine print of the American Ephemeris which guided her on the positions of the planets, she would often use these skills to try and cash in on horse races and lottery tickets. She loved to garden (her passion was roses) and was always on the go. In her early 90s she decided she needed a small border wall around her gardens and took it upon herself to order a load of heavy stones to build it. It took a while, but she built that wall. In her later years, she enjoyed solving Anacrostic and Sudoku puzzles (but only the hard ones). She will be greatly missed. A family gathering was held following her cremation on June 15. Donations to St. Joseph's Villa in Dundas, ON https://sjvfoundation.ca/donate would be appreciated by the family. Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com
Published in Durham Region News on Jun. 18, 2020.