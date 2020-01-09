|
Audrey Thompson passed away peacefully (at the age of 92) on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at home surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her loving husband Ernie of 60 wonderful years. Dear sister of Howard (Marilyn) Souter, Loving Mother of Sharon (Gary) Dionne, Bradd (Linda) Thompson. Proud and loving grandmother of Stewart (Pandora) Dionne, Jennine Dionne, Joshua (Adriana) Thompson, Kim (Craig) Taylor and Michael (Sarah) Grasby. Adoring great-grandmother to Autumn Dionne, Cole & Hudson Taylor, Arnica, Sedgwick and Henry Grasby. Audrey's nieces, nephews and many long- time friends will hold her dearly in their hearts. Audrey touched many lives and will be fondly remembered. Audrey enjoyed life to its fullest. Audrey had a smile and kind words for all she met. She enjoyed travelling, going to the cottage, playing cards, knitting and baking but especially cherished quality time with family and friends. Audrey lived with purpose and was an active volunteer for 53 years at Lakeridge Health Oshawa up until the fall of 2019. Audrey was also a member at Simcoe St. United Church and volunteered at Hillsdale Manor Estates as well. Friends may join us at MOUNT LAWN Funeral Home, 21 Garrard Road, Whitby (905-443-3376) on Friday, January 3, 2020. Visitation 10:00-11:00 am, Memorial Service in the chapel at 11:00 with reception following to celebrate her life. In lieu of flower's the family requests donations be made to the Waldenstrom's Macroglobulinemia (Blood Cancer) Foundation of Canada or a would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be shared at mountlawn.ca