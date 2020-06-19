Audrey VILNEFF

It is with heavy hearts, that we announce the passing of Audrey at the Lakeridge Hospital in Oshawa on Tuesday, June 16th, 2020. Audrey, formerly of Harold, Ontario, was in her 80th year. Loving daughter of the late Cecil and Elizabeth Carter. Beloved wife of the late Carl Vilneff. Dear mother to Raymond Vilneff, Rita Vilneff and Bruce Vilneff. Ever loved by her grandchildren Kyle Fletcher, Dustin Fletcher, Kasondra Layfield, Courtney Vilneff, Tyler Vilneff and great grandchildren Carson, Emily, and Jayden Vankoughnett. Survived by her siblings Ted Carter, Darlene Buchanan and Donna Norman. Predeceased by Raymond Carter and Tom Norman. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to the RUSHNELL FUNERAL CENTRE 60 Division St., Trenton (613-392-2111). A graveside service will be held at the Stirling Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Audrey's memory can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society. To leave a condolence or to share memories of Audrey, please visit www.rushnellfamilyservices.com
Published in Durham Region News on Jun. 19, 2020.