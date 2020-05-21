Audrey Yvonne EYMAN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Audrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Audrey passed away peacefully on May 16, 2020 at Lakeridge Health Hospital (Oshawa) in her 92nd year. Beloved wife of the late Arnold Eyman. Much loved mother of David and Doug (Courtice), Lynn (Toronto) and Tom (Alberta). She was the grandmother of Keith (predeceased), Brett (Jarrisa), Scott (Effie), Kelly (Ian), Samantha (Josh), Krista (Giuseppe) and Brianne (Joel). Cherished great-grandmother to 8 great-grandchildren. Also survived by her brother-in-law Rudy and sister-in laws, Belle, Isabel and Patricia. She was the daughter of the late Harry and Ella Hess and sister to the late, Helen Blakely-Incan and Victoria Clegg of Trenton, ON. We would like to thank Lakeridge Health Hospital for their care of our Mother, especially her granddaughter Krista for her help and Ellen during this difficult time of COVID. Audrey will be sadly missed by everyone including her new friends from Scarborough Convalescence. Arrangements entrusted to the Courtice Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be placed at www.courticefuneralchapel.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Courtice Funeral Chapel
1587 Highway #2
Courtice, ON L1E2R7
9054328484
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved