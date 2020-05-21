Audrey passed away peacefully on May 16, 2020 at Lakeridge Health Hospital (Oshawa) in her 92nd year. Beloved wife of the late Arnold Eyman. Much loved mother of David and Doug (Courtice), Lynn (Toronto) and Tom (Alberta). She was the grandmother of Keith (predeceased), Brett (Jarrisa), Scott (Effie), Kelly (Ian), Samantha (Josh), Krista (Giuseppe) and Brianne (Joel). Cherished great-grandmother to 8 great-grandchildren. Also survived by her brother-in-law Rudy and sister-in laws, Belle, Isabel and Patricia. She was the daughter of the late Harry and Ella Hess and sister to the late, Helen Blakely-Incan and Victoria Clegg of Trenton, ON. We would like to thank Lakeridge Health Hospital for their care of our Mother, especially her granddaughter Krista for her help and Ellen during this difficult time of COVID. Audrey will be sadly missed by everyone including her new friends from Scarborough Convalescence. Arrangements entrusted to the Courtice Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be placed at www.courticefuneralchapel.com
Published in Durham Region News on May 21, 2020.