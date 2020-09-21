Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the age of 96. Beloved wife of the late Leopold Ginstl. Loving Mother of Susan Guba (David), Ron, Rosemary Robertson (late Randy) and Karen Chatten (Ben). Cherished Omi of Andrew, Michael, Christine and Nicholas, Reece (late), Ron, Joseph, Mandy and Eric. Special great Omi of Charity, Ryker, Paeden and Emmercyn, Lucas and Brayden, Rosie and Randy. Sister of Christine Rowden and special Aunt to Curt, Adam and Brook. Gusti was a dedicated volunteer throughout her life, always putting others first. She was a lifetime member of Kingsview United Church's Joy Unit and received an award of recognition for her dedication to G.L. Roberts C.V.I. She enjoyed knitting, baking, playing games and spending time at the Bowmanville Older Adult Association ("the club"). Loved by so many, she always had time for her friends and family and never liked to miss a party. Her greatest joy came from spending time with her family at the cottage that her husband built on Big Cedar Lake, where the north shore neighbours became family. She was blessed to never have missed a summer at the lake! In lieu of flowers, donations to Kingsview United Church or the Bowmanville Older Adult Association would be greatly appreciated. A special thank you to the PSWs and nurses for all their care and support. Arrangements entrusted to MOUNT LAWN FUNERAL HOME 905 443-3376. In keeping with public health requirements, the decision has been made to postpone a celebration of her life. In the future we will gather together to celebrate her life with all of those who cared so much for her. We wish to thank everyone for their warm messages of support, and please know that we are feeling your love, and we are taking strength from it. Online condolences at www.mountlawn.ca