Augustyn passed away peacefully on Friday October 2, 2020 at Extedicare Oshawa at the age of 97. Loving father of Alicia Pride. Predeceased by his wife Josefin (2009). Augustyn was born at Wielka Raba in Poland and served in WWII before immigrating to Canada (1952) after the war. He retired from General Motors after many years of service. Augustyn was a member of St. Hedwig's Catholic Church, and a member of ZNP Gmina 7. As per his wishes, Augustyn has been cremated, his cremated remains will be interred at Resurrection Catholic Mausoleum in Whitby. Due to Covid19 restrictions, the family has chosen to have a private ceremony. Special thank-you to the doctors, PSW's, and nurses for all their care and support. Donations in honor can be made to St. Hedwig's Church. To place online condolences, or for more information, please visit www.armstrongfh.ca