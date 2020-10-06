1/1
Augustyn Mardyla
1923-07-06 - 2020-10-02
Augustyn passed away peacefully on Friday October 2, 2020 at Extedicare Oshawa at the age of 97. Loving father of Alicia Pride. Predeceased by his wife Josefin (2009). Augustyn was born at Wielka Raba in Poland and served in WWII before immigrating to Canada (1952) after the war. He retired from General Motors after many years of service. Augustyn was a member of St. Hedwig's Catholic Church, and a member of ZNP Gmina 7. As per his wishes, Augustyn has been cremated, his cremated remains will be interred at Resurrection Catholic Mausoleum in Whitby. Due to Covid19 restrictions, the family has chosen to have a private ceremony. Special thank-you to the doctors, PSW's, and nurses for all their care and support. Donations in honor can be made to St. Hedwig's Church. To place online condolences, or for more information, please visit www.armstrongfh.ca


Published in Durham Region News on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Armstrong Funeral Home Ltd.
124 King Street East
Oshawa, ON L1H 1B6
(905) 433-4711
