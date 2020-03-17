|
|
November 3, 1931 - March 13, 2020 It is with hearts full of memories that the family of Carman Lucas announce his passing on March 13, 2020. In his 89th year, Dad was the last surviving child of Albert and Elsie Lucas. His favourite stories to spin centred on growing up on the family farm in Downeyville, Ontario, the second youngest of eleven children. All of them were accomplished on fiddle and guitar and Dad's was the voice called upon to sing at weddings and events in the community. Fiercely proud of his Irish heritage, we grew up listening to tales of the earliest Lucas immigrants arriving from County Clare Ireland to Ontario Canada in the summer of 1840. Predeceased by his wife Valerie Margaret in July of 2017, Dad leaves us to celebrate his life: Children, Michael Lucas, Brian (Sharon) Lucas, Louise (Jeff) Ascah, Dan (Jean) Lucas and Jacqui (Ken) Akerley. Cherished grandchildren, Christie Lucas, Rachel (Greg) Shetler, Stephanie Ascah, Lauren (Ben) Ascah, Dylan (Chelsea) Ascah, Zack Lucas, Jacob Lucas, Katelyn (Greg) Hallett and James Akerley. And always the light of his eye, Great granddaughters, Brooke, Reese, Avery, Piper and Gabbi. In accordance with Dad's wishes, no service will be held. Donations to his memory may be made to the . We encourage everyone who knew Carman remember the man with the grin behind the fiddle, the raucous laugh around the campfire and a song repertoire that had no end. An Old Irish Blessing May the road rise up to meet you, May the wind always be at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face And rain fall soft upon the fields. And until we meet again, May God hold you in the palm of His hand.
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 17, 2020