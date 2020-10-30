Passed away at her home with family by her side on October 28, 2020. Loving mother of Don Balsdon (Starr), Darlene Balsdon, Christine Ristich (Rick), and Doug Balsdon (Brenda). Cherished Grandmother to 5 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Predeceased by her husbands Roger McConnell and Garry Balsdon. Marie will be sadly missed by her extended family and friends. Special thanks to daughter Darlene for the care she provided over the last 2 years. Online condolences may be placed at www.mceachniefuneral.ca
Arrangements entrusted to McEachnie Funeral Home, 905-428-8488.