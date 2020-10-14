Passed away suddenly at her residence on Friday October 9, 2020 at 72 years of age. Beloved wife of the late Raymond Lennox. Cherished daughter of the late Thomas and Daisy Gallon. Loving mother of Chris (Melissa), Rodney (Kirsteen), and Jennifer (Kevin) Coulter. She will be sadly missed by her grandchildren, Connor, Bryana, Cameron, Nathan, Leia and Gemma. Dear sister of June (the late Peter) Leach, Yvonne (the late John) Pinter, Camilla (Jim) Dafoe, Marlene (Jim) Richards, Roderick (Peggy) (and the late Angie) Gallon. Barbara will be fondly remembered by her many nieces, nephews, family and friends. A private funeral service will be held at the Oshawa Funeral Home 847 King Street West. Cremation has taken place. Memorial donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.oshawafuneralhome.com
.