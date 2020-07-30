1/1
Barbara Ann QUICK
Passed away on July 24, 2020 in the Palliative Care Unit at Northumberland Hills Hospital with her daughters Linda and Jennifer by her side. Loving wife of Ronald (d. 2002). Devoted mother to Stephen (Gayle), Linda O'Brien (Murray), Bill (Jeva Donnelly), Jennifer David (Eric). Beloved grandmother to Steven Lorrain (Danielle), Nicole Lorrain (Dan Stewart), Daniel Quick (Nicole), Benjamin Quick (Kristen Bennett). Predeceased by her three brothers and three sisters. Dearly remembered by her extended family and friends. Barbara enjoyed camping and road trips to Myrtle Beach with her husband Ronald. After losing her husband in 2002, bus trips became Barbara's new hobby. She wasn't afraid to go all the way to the California Coast or Cape Cod. Her daughter Linda took her on a Mediterranean Cruise and Jennifer travelled with her to Las Vegas. The shopping channel will sincerely miss their #1 customer. Special thanks to nurses Megan and Janet and Dr. Mulé at NHH. Donations in memory may be made to Northumberland Hills Hospital. Cremation has taken place. Online condolences may be made at www.courticefuneralchapel.com.


Published in Durham Region News on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Courtice Funeral Chapel
1587 Highway #2
Courtice, ON L1E2R7
9054328484
