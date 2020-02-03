|
Passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Lakeridge Health Oshawa, in her 87th year. Loving mother of Bob, Nancy (Jim) Topham, Peter (Penny) and Gord. Cherished grandmother of Derek and Kate and great-grandmother of Lucas and Jade. Dear sister of Jean Roy, George (Julie) Gordon and Helen McCheyne. Predeceased by her sister Linda and her in-laws Ken, Dave and John. Barbara will be fondly remembered by her many nieces and nephews. As per her wishes, cremation has taken place and her family will have a private service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Online condolences www.armstrongfh.ca "Always loved, never forgotten"
Published in Durham Region News on Feb. 3, 2020