Passed away at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on Thursday, September 17, 2020, in her 78th year. Beloved wife of the late Benjamin LeBlanc. Loving mother of Jeff and Dawn, Benjie and Dianne, Frank and Cathy, Earla and Jeff, Barbie and Garnet and Marj and Clarence. Lovingly remembered by her grandchildren Jesse and Shannon, Amanda, Leeann and Joe, Tasha and Ryan, Jake and Kaitlyn and Frank and by her great-grandchildren Hunter, Jacob, Leah, Benjamin, Leland, Emily and Joey. Dear sister of Joan and the late Marion (Rob). Special thank you to the nurses, Dr. Wang and Dr Graham from the palliative care team on 4F for caring for our mom. Visitation was held on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 10 - 11 a.m. at the Armstrong Funeral Home (124 King St. E., Oshawa). A Private Funeral Service followed in the Chapel at 11 a.m. Urn interment will take place at a later date at Union Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society
, Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Humane Society of Durham Region. Online condolences may be left at www.armstrongfh.ca