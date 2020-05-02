Born June 1, 1941, passed peacefully at Hillsdale Estates of natural causes. She was the beloved wife for 58 years of Ralph Carr, mother of Mark Carr. Her brother John Holland and Robina Holland, Dave Holland, Jeff Holland were all immediate family along with the entire Carr family. We will be having a Celebration of Life in her honour once this crisis has passed. She is being cremated at Mount Lawn Funeral home in Whitby.



