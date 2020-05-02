Barbara Ellen Carr
Born June 1, 1941, passed peacefully at Hillsdale Estates of natural causes. She was the beloved wife for 58 years of Ralph Carr, mother of Mark Carr. Her brother John Holland and Robina Holland, Dave Holland, Jeff Holland were all immediate family along with the entire Carr family. We will be having a Celebration of Life in her honour once this crisis has passed. She is being cremated at Mount Lawn Funeral home in Whitby.

Published in Durham Region News on May 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mount Lawn Funeral Home & Cemetery
21 Garrard Road
Whitby, ON L1N 3K4
905-665-0600
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
