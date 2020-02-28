|
|
On February 25, 2020 passed in her 85th year after a two month illness at Lakeridge Health Oshawa Hospital. Barbara is survived by her husband Orville, son Blake (Shannon), daughter Heather and grandchildren Megan (Craig) and Carly (Dave). Many thanks to the critical care staff of Lakeridge Health Bowmanville Hospital and the critical care and palliative care staff of Lakeridge Health Oshawa Hospital. A cremation has taken place and a graveside memorial will be held in Stirling, Ontario at a later date. Donations can be made to the Bowmanville Hospital Foundation Building Fund. Online condolences can be made to www.newcastlefuneralhome.com
Published in Durham Region News on Feb. 28, 2020