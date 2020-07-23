1/1
Barbara Joan GLASS
Passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Saturday, July 11, 2020 in her 72nd year. Loving partner of Al Gray. Cherished mother of Duane (Tracy) Adams and Dallas (Derek) Adams. Adored grandmother of Tessa and Wyatt Page. Special friend of Dr. Grey and Gail. Barb will be sadly missed by her many friends. At Barb's request no service will be held. Interment at Salem Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to NORTHCUTT ELLIOTT FUNERAL HOME, 53 Division Street North Bowmanville. Memorial Donations may be made to Durham Humane Society or Soper Creek Wildlife Rescue. Online condolences may be made at: www.northcuttelliott.com FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS

Published in Durham Region News on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
