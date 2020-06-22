Barbara Joan MORRISH
Comfortably passed away amongst her family on Friday, June 19, 2020 at her home in Westshore Village, Port Perry. Barbara, in her 92nd year, was the beloved wife of the late Richard Bruce Morrish (1978). Loving mother of Lance and his wife Donna, and Brett and his wife Judy. Cherished grandmother of Richard, Robert and Jace. Barbara is survived by her sisters Doreen, Jeannette and Anita; she was predeceased by her brother Ian. She will be loved and remembered always by her nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. The family wish to thank staff of Westshore Village, and all of the Essential Workers who cared for Mum. In keeping with Barbara's wishes cremation has taken place, and a Celebration of Her Life will take place at a later time. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Low & Low Funeral Home, 1763 Reach Street, Box 698, Port Perry, Ontario L9L 1A6 (905-985-7331). If desired, memorial donations to the Port Perry Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences can be made at www.lowandlow.ca

Published in Durham Region News on Jun. 22, 2020.
