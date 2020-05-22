It is with the greatest sadness that we have to say goodbye to one of Oshawa's most prominent citizens. Sports Hall of fame member Barbara Loreno, who passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, May 17, 2020 after a very full, wonderful, loving, giving, family enriched, active, fun filled life. Beloved wife of the late James Roy Loreno. Cherished mom of Dannie (Tina) Loreno and Kelly (David) Curran. Devoted Grandma to Casey and Marty and Chad (Jackie), Sam (Rachel), Scottie Jean and great-grandma to Charmaine, Ashley, Sophia and Barrett. Dear sister of Shirley MacPherson (late Charles). She will be greatly missed by her nieces, nephews, friends and family who adored her. She was an avid volunteer for her community; Cancer Society and Heart and Stroke Foundation Canvasser, Lakeridge Health Oshawa Board Member, Jim Kinlin Swim for Leukemia Fundraiser and Participant. We are so very thankful to have experienced life with her endless positivity, life lessons, and her demonstration of what a strong, determined woman looks like. Her spirit continues to shine through the endless stories and memories that we share. Given our current circumstances regarding the COVID-19 restrictions, we are unable to have a traditional funeral at this time. For the time being we have decided to post some photos that capture her spirit, please see facebook page of Kelly Curran. We know there are a lot and believe us, this was narrowed down from many, many albums and we still have many more. We encourage others to share their memories or photos at mountlawn.ca
Published in Durham Region News on May 22, 2020.