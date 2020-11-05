1/
Barbara Lee McILQUHAM
On Thursday October 29, 2020, Barbara Lee McIlquham (nee Frink), loving wife of Douglas Clifford McIlquham and mother of six children passed away at the age of 89 in Whitby, Ontario. Barbara was born on October 6, 1931 on a farm in Ernestown Township west of Kingston Ontario, to Walter and Ruby (nee Spratt) Frink. She left home at the young age of eleven to attend high school at KCVI in Kingston and then graduated with an RN from the KGH School of Nursing at Kingston General Hospital in 1952. She married Doug McIlquham on June 27, 1953 and they raised three sons and three daughters together: David (Elaine), Donna Cooper (Richard), Susan (Dr. Ken Barss), Scott (Wendy), Cathy Olley (Adrian) and Bruce. Barbara is also survived by eleven grandchildren, their spouses and partners, seven great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of her life will be held at an appropriate time in the future, when we all can be together. Then, we will remember an intelligent, kind and wonderful woman, who was loved and respected by all, and who never, ever whispered an unkind word about anyone. In lieu of flowers, a gift in her memory to a charity or your choice would be much appreciated. Online condolences may be left at www.armstrongfh.ca


Published in Durham Region News on Nov. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Armstrong Funeral Home Ltd.
124 King Street East
Oshawa, ON L1H 1B6
(905) 433-4711
