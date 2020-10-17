It is with great sadness that the Crozier family announces the sudden passing of Barclay Robert Crozier, on October 14, 2020 at the age of 78. Barclay passed away peacefully surrounded by his family after a brief but courageous battle with cancer. His memory will be forever cherished by his wife & best friend of 60 years, Betty (nee: Owen), and mentor to his 3 children, Stephen (Jackie), Kimberley (Mark), and David (Melanie). Cherished grandpa of Christopher, Cameron,Geoffrey, Nicholas, Matthew, Zachary, Quinten, Joshua and Mickayla. Brother to, Diane, Bonnie (deceased) and Richard and his beloved nieces and nephews. Barclay began his profession as a Sheet Metal Worker in 1958 and through his trade became a master builder using his creativity in all aspects of life. Barclay was an avid hunter, fisherman, world traveller, gardener, Mason, Shriner and was formerly known as the "The Birdman of Orono". Forever optimistic he always held out hope that the Leafs would once again bring home the Stanley Cup! Above all else, Barclay's family remained his pride and joy. Memorial service to take place on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Newcastle Funeral Home. Memorial visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. with a small private family service to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice
