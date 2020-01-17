Home

POWERED BY

Services
McEachnie Funeral Home
28 Old Kingston Road
Ajax, ON L1T 2Z7
(905) 428-8488
Resources
More Obituaries for Barry Parker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barry Howard Parker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barry Howard Parker Obituary
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the age of 73. Much loved husband of Lynda and proud father of Craig (Leigh) and Shawn (Kim). Loving grandfather of Aidan (Renee), Alyssa, Charlee and Samuel. Loving son of Jaqueline and the late Howard. He will be fondly remembered and deeply missed by Donna and Brian Craig, family and friends. Visitation at the McEachnie Funeral Home and funeral service at the Pickering Village United Church has taken place. If one so desires, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or Sick Children's Hospital Foundation. Online condolences may be placed at www.mceachniefuneral.ca
Published in Durham Region News on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -