|
|
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the age of 73. Much loved husband of Lynda and proud father of Craig (Leigh) and Shawn (Kim). Loving grandfather of Aidan (Renee), Alyssa, Charlee and Samuel. Loving son of Jaqueline and the late Howard. He will be fondly remembered and deeply missed by Donna and Brian Craig, family and friends. Visitation at the McEachnie Funeral Home and funeral service at the Pickering Village United Church has taken place. If one so desires, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or Sick Children's Hospital Foundation. Online condolences may be placed at www.mceachniefuneral.ca
Published in Durham Region News on Jan. 17, 2020