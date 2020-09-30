It is with profound sadness that the family of Barry Campbell announce his peaceful passing on Saturday, September 26, 2020. Beloved husband of Gloria; devoted and loved father of Todd (Regina), and Jeff (Elena). Cherished and loving grandpa to Alyssa; admired and loved step-grandfather to Pia, Monterrey, Mexico. Barry was born in Oshawa, Ont., and raised in Whitby, Ont. Predeceased by parents Margaret and Matthew Campbell and siblings Matt (Carol);, Joyce (predeceased Bill) Laycoe; Lorne (Claire) and Lorraine (Ron) Rickard. Survived and loved by sister Cathy (Tom) Wiswell and many nieces and nephews Barry attended Toronto Teachers College, Waterloo Lutheran University and Niagara University, and retired in 1995 after 34 years of teaching in Dryden; Guelph, Burlington, and St.Ca
tharines. In St.Ca
tharines he taught at Grantham; West Park; Kernahan Park; Lakeport, Collegiate High Schools, and was Special Education Consultant for the Lincoln Board of Education. Barry was an exceptional athlete; referee, coach and manager. In Dryden he founded a Boys Club; in Burlington was co-founder of Burlington Minor Lacrosse and was Citizen of the Year. In St.Ca
tharines was Referee-in-Chief and Masters Commissioner for Ontario in Lacrosse. He volunteered for Meals on Wheels and Community Care before becoming ill. Our family are forever grateful to Dr. Michael Torigian and his staff;; Dr. Simon Kim; and Merritton Community Pharmacy, who guided us through Barry's health issues with compassion and empathy. Special thanks to fellow teachers; neighbours; and close friends for their continued support. Barry was an unique man, making a difference in the lives of all his students. He followed his own drummer and is now at peace. God Bless His Soul. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the HAINE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 26 Ormond Street South, Thorold. If so desired, donations to the Hotel Dieu Shaver Hospital, Progressive Supranuclear Palsy, Kingston, ON, Walker Family Cancer Centre, Hospice Niagara, Wounded Warriors of Canada, PTSD Service Dog Programme website or Lincoln County Humane Society would be appreciated by the family.