|
|
1936 - 2020 It is with deep sadness to announce the passing of Barry Johnson. He died peacefully on February 23, 2020 in Pickering, Ontario at the age of 84. Barry was a loving and cherished husband, brother, father and father in law. He will also be sadly missed by his many friends. Barry is survived by his wife, Rosalie and son, David (Guylaine), of Pickering, Ontario and sister, Ann Stone of Australia. Barry was born on February 7, 1936 in London, England to Reginald and Ivy Johnson. Barry served in both the Royal Air Force and the Royal Canadian Air Force. After his service in the Royal Canadian Air Force he went on to a long career in computer technology with Univac. A celebration of life will be held for family and friends on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 606, 1555 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON at 1:00pm. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Barry's life. No flowers please. For those who wish, please consider a donation to Ajax Pickering Hospital Foundation
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 3, 2020