Barry Robert AMELL
It is with a heavy heart that we have to announce the sudden passing of Barry Robert Amell. 7/30/56 - 12/02/20 Born Cornwall, Ontario. Cherished husband to Karen (MacNeil) for 44 years, caring, loving father to Brian (Patty) and Johnathan (Aneeta). Loving son to Rita and late Robert. Siblings Alfred ( Marilyn), Priscilla (Joe), June (Rick), Dorotha (Ivan), Barb (Steve), and Frank. Also loved by in-laws Catherine and the late Daniel MacNeil. Stephen (Sue), Donna (Jim), Wayne (Suzanne). Barry's treasured family, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends near and far, to all his nieces / grand nieces, nephews / grand nephews... he is still playing your song. Barry will be most remembered for his very kind nature, his devotion to family, his love of guitar playing his humour and very skilled craftsmanship. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Newcastle funeral home. A celebration of life to take place at a later date, when we can safely gather to share all our stories. In lieu of flowers, to honour Barry's kind soul, we ask that you pay it forward with a random act of kindness. Till we meet again my love. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.newcastlefuneralhome.com

Published in Durham Region News on Dec. 7, 2020.
Newcastle Funeral Home - Newcastle
386 Mill St. S.
Newcastle, ON L1B 1C6
(905) 987-3964
