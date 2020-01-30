|
Peacefully at Lakeridge Health Ajax-Pickering Hospital on Thursday, January 16, 2020. Born March 27, 1946 in Toronto, Ontario, Barry was an avid car enthusiast and Nascar fan. He enjoyed fishing, going to Elvis shows, and spending time with family at the trailer (Hastings, Ontario). His twin sons, Marcus (Monica) and David (Kelly), and step-daughter, Tanya (Reade), along with his 10 grandchildren (Devon, Mykaela, Lilli, Chloe, Erica, Jaiden, Amber, Matthew, Jaime and Bryce) and two great-grandchildren (Noah and Elizabeth) were his pride and joy. Barry battled many ailments over the years, but his strength and positive attitude always pulled him through. His loving wife, Kay (Holley), was his unfailing support and was by his side every step of the way. He will be missed by all who knew him, especially his brothers Roger (Pierrette), Guy and Lewis, his sister Lori (Rob), as well as best friends Don and Lee-Anne McAllister. Predeceased by his parents, Melville and Geraldine and his brother, Kelly. Honouring his generous wish, the gift of sight was shared to another in need. It was his wish for others to also consider organ, tissue or full body donation. Donations can be made through the Trillium Gift of Life Network or through the educational facility of your choice accepting full body donations, as well as to any other . A celebration of life will be held at the Carruthers Marsh Pavilion 955 Ashbury Blvd, Ajax ON on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at 1 p.m.
Published in Durham Region News on Jan. 30, 2020