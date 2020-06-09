Passed away suddenly at his home in Lindsay, ON on June 4, 2020 at the age of 69. Beloved father of Christie (in Oshawa, ON) and Scott (in Vancouver, BC) and proud grandfather of Madison and Makenzie. Cherished brother of Joanne, Grady, Jimmy and Jill and fondly remembered by all of his nieces and nephew. Basil's career as a successful and devoted Pharmacist spanned 40 years as the Director of Pharmacy of Oshawa General Hospital (now Lakeridge Health Oshawa), Sessional and Laboratory Instructor at the Department of Pharmacy, University of Toronto, Co-Director of BBM Clinical Research Ltd. and Pharmacy Manager, Rexall Pharma Plus, Lindsay, ON. Basil was an active member of the Kiwanis Club of Oshawa Durham A.M. and Oshawa Golf Club for over 20 years. He was an avid sportsman enjoying hockey, downhill skiing and golf. Basil, undoubtedly, left his mark on many - family, friends, patients, students, employees and neighbours, alike, and will be dearly missed. The family would like to thank long time and dear friend, Bob Mask, for his care of Basil during his final days. Arrangements entrusted to Lakeland Funeral and Cremation Centre, Lindsay, and in keeping with Basil's wishes, cremation has taken place. A Mass and Christian Burial Service will be held when current restrictions regarding gatherings are modified. Basil will be laid to rest peacefully in his hometown of Barry's Bay, Ontario. In lieu of flowers and if desired, memorial donations can be made to Heart and Stroke Foundation or Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH). Online condolences or messages of remembrance may be shared at lakelandfuneralcentre.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on Jun. 9, 2020.