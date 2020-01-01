|
|
Edna passed away peacefully with family at her side at Fairview Lodge, Whitby at the age of 105. Predeceased in 1990 by her beloved husband of 57 years, Tom Puckrin. Mother of Douglas (Nora), Barbara (the late James Sleep), Betty (Ann) and the late Kenneth. Grandmother of Wendy (Greg Sweeney), Linda (Hugo Vermeulen), Bonnie (Bob Robinson), James Puckrin (Samantha), Blaine Sleep (Lesley) and Bristol Davidson (Bill). Great-grandmother of Amanda, Alex, Danielle, Laura, Sarah, Kyle, Cory, Maverick, Thomas and Elizabeth. Great-great-grandmother to Jackson and William. Predeceased by her brother John Greenlaw and her sister Vera Wilson. She was born and raised in Pickering, Ontario and moved to Whitby when she got married. Many thanks to the wonderful, caring staff at Fairview Lodge and a special thanks to Rita Feltham for all of her loving and personal care. Visitation was held at W.C. Town Funeral Chapel, 110 Dundas Street East, Whitby on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 12:30 p.m. - 2 p.m. followed by a funeral service beginning at 2 p.m. Interment at Groveside Cemetery. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the and condolences may be expressed online at www.wctownfuneralchapel.com