Beatrice SHERIDAN

SHERIDAN, Beatrice Passed away peacefully at Fairview Lodge on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at the age of 98. Loving wife of the late William Sheridan for 63 years. Devoted mother to Robert (Margaret) and Linda Sheridan. Cherished grandmother to Christie, Kimberley, Mark, Matthew, David and Sarah Ann. Beloved great-grandmother to Megan, Kara, Samantha, Emily, Mackenzie, Maddie, Beckett and Brayelle. Predeceased by her siblings Abraham, Francis and Meredith. Beatrice was a 71 year member of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch # 43. Special thanks to the loving staff at Cedarcroft and Fairview Lodge. Funeral Service will be held at OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King Street West on Saturday, June 27th at 1:30 p.m. with visitation 1 hour prior. If you wish, memorial donations may be made to SickKids Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.oshawafuneralhome.com


Published in Durham Region News on Jun. 19, 2020.
