'Bettino' passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Lakeridge Health Oshawa after a courageous battle with cancer. Devoted husband of the late Lidia for 48 years. Beloved father of Nicola (Maria), Marco (Jacqueline), Lucia (Andrew Porter) and Dino. Loving Nonno to Peter, Graeme, Connor, Gemma, Joseph and Luke. Predeceased by his brother Michele Graziosi. He will be dearly missed and always remembered by his sisters Anna Sasso, Teresa Suriano, Lina Stanco, Maria Pascucci, and extended family and friends. Visitation was held at the OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King Street West (by appointment only) on Monday, November 23rd from 5 - 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial was held at ST. MARY OF THE PEOPLE PARISH, 570 Marion Ave. Oshawa on Tuesday November 24th at 10:30 a.m. (by invitation only). Entombment Resurrection Cemetery Whitby. Memorial donations may be made to the Lakeridge Health Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.oshawafuneralhome.com
The funeral service may be viewed via Livestream at www.funeraweb.tv
on Tuesday, November 24th at 10:30 a.m.