1/1
Benedetto GRAZIOSI
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Benedetto's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
'Bettino' passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Lakeridge Health Oshawa after a courageous battle with cancer. Devoted husband of the late Lidia for 48 years. Beloved father of Nicola (Maria), Marco (Jacqueline), Lucia (Andrew Porter) and Dino. Loving Nonno to Peter, Graeme, Connor, Gemma, Joseph and Luke. Predeceased by his brother Michele Graziosi. He will be dearly missed and always remembered by his sisters Anna Sasso, Teresa Suriano, Lina Stanco, Maria Pascucci, and extended family and friends. Visitation was held at the OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King Street West (by appointment only) on Monday, November 23rd from 5 - 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial was held at ST. MARY OF THE PEOPLE PARISH, 570 Marion Ave. Oshawa on Tuesday November 24th at 10:30 a.m. (by invitation only). Entombment Resurrection Cemetery Whitby. Memorial donations may be made to the Lakeridge Health Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.oshawafuneralhome.com The funeral service may be viewed via Livestream at www.funeraweb.tv on Tuesday, November 24th at 10:30 a.m.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oshawa Funeral Home
847 King Street West
Oshawa, ON L1J2L4
9057211234
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Oshawa Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved