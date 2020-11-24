Passed away peacefully at Glen Hill Strathaven Bowmanville on Tuesday November 17, 2020 in his 91st. year. Beloved husband of the late Nettie Ola Baker (Dolly). Devoted father to Cathy (Kenneth) Baker Bell, Mary Stewart (Robert), John (Ann Marie) and Michael (Sharon). Pre-deceased by daughters Carolyn Baker (Alan West-Sadler) and Ann Marie Baker. Cherished Grampy to Christopher, Greg, Erin, Sean, Katie, Emma, Ryan, Dylan, Nicholas, Mitchell, Eve, Liam, Matthew, and Great Grampy to Olivia. Born in Halifax on January 9 or 10, 1930 (the date changed depending upon his mood and when you called him) he remained a Haligonian at heart. He left home at the tender age of 18 to join the Royal Canadian Air Force, meeting and then marrying the love of his life, Dolly. He and the growing family moved all over Canada as he progressed through the ranks to be commissioned in 1966. He retired in 1984 after 36 years of service to his country. Bernie served with the Canadian Corps of Commissionaires and volunteered extensively in his community following his military career. Bernie remains a proud father, grandfather, great grandfather, Canadian and veteran. Bernie will be sadly missed by his extended family, friends and all who knew him. Special thank you to the caring staff of Glen Hill Strathaven Bowmanville whose exceptional care during this difficult time is greatly appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Mount Lawn Funeral Home and Cemetery. Internment at the National Military Cemetery Beechwood, Ottawa will occur at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Canadian Cancer Society
(www.cancer.ca
) or VETS Canada (www.vetscanada.org
) in Bernie's Memory.